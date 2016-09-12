U.S. Safety Agency Urges Galaxy Note 7 Owners to Stop Using Smartphone

Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the device.

Owners of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Galaxy Note 7 smartphones should stop using the devices and turn them off because of the threat of a battery fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.

The CPSC said in a statement it was working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible. The agency said it is working quickly to determine whether a replacement Galaxy Note 7 is an acceptable remedy for Samsung or their phone carriers to provide to consumers.

