Samsung Galaxy

U.S. Safety Agency Urges Galaxy Note 7 Owners to Stop Using Smartphone

Consumer Product Safety Commission is working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the device.
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Owners of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Galaxy Note 7 smartphones should stop using the devices and turn them off because of the threat of a battery fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.

The CPSC said in a statement it was working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible. The agency said it is working quickly to determine whether a replacement Galaxy Note 7 is an acceptable remedy for Samsung or their phone carriers to provide to consumers.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

