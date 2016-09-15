Security

FBI Director, Again, Says You Should Tape Over Your Webcam

James Comey compared the practice to locking your door.
FBI chief James Comey yesterday reiterated the importance of covering up your webcam -- comparing it to locking your doors and setting up alarm systems.  

With the number of cyber attacks today, it’s easy for hackers to break in your computer and spy on you through your webcam.

“There’s some sensible things you should be doing and that’s one of them,” Comey said during the Center for Strategic and International Studies conference. “You go into any government office and we all have the little camera things that sit on top of the screen. They all have a little lid that closes down on them. You do that so that people who don’t have authority don’t look at you. I think that’s a good thing.”

Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen in a video with his camera taped up. And in April, Comey admitted to putting taping on his webcam as well, comments over which he later said people mocked him.

