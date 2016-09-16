3-D Printing

Silicon Valley 3-D Printing Startup Gets $81 Million in New Funding

The company's first commercial 3-D printer, the M1, is available for a $40,000 annual subscription.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Carbon, a Silicon Valley startup that is developing 3-D printers to produce medical devices and car parts on demand, said on Thursday it had closed on $81 million in funding that brought the total it has raised to $222 million.

"We wanted to go find investors that share the scope of our vision and realize what we are talking about here is industrial re-invention," Kirk Phelps, Carbon vice president of product management, told Reuters at the company's headquarters in Redwood City, Calif.

Founded in 2013, Carbon said the funding round was led by automaker BMW Group, industrial conglomerate General Electric Co., optics and imaging products company Nikon Corp. and chemical manufacturer JSR Corp. They joined earlier investors Google Ventures and top tech venture capital firm Sequoia.

"They did an incredibly good job in getting investors," said Terry Wohler of Wohler Associates, an additive manufacturing consultancy firm based in Colorado.

However, Wohler said "the jury is still out" on whether Carbon's technology can match the durability of injection molding, the current industry standard for producing plastic products, or come close to its price point.

The company's first commercial 3-D printer, the M1, is available for a $40,000 annual subscription. It uses software that controls a photochemical process that balances the way ultraviolet light and oxygen react within a pool of polymer resin to print plastic objects.

Carbon has developed various resins to diversify what can be printed. It uses heat-resistant hard resins for exterior automotive parts and soft elastic biodegradable resins for medical devices like heart stents.

The company says it can print up to 100 times faster than rival 3-D printing companies. That would be a selling point to the manufacturing industry, which until now used 3-D printing primarily as a prototyping tool.

"You can imagine that if we give clients a great on-demand manufacturing tool, it's not just the product that changes," Phelps said. "It's the business that changes."

Carbon said it would use the proceeds and newly formed partnerships with JSR and Nikon to fund its first push into international markets and to develop its technology further.

(Reporting by Ben Gruber in Redwood City, Calif.; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

3-D Printing

Emerging Markets Are the Next Frontier of 3D Printing

3-D Printing

How 3-D Printing Will Improve Our Future

3-D Printing

Check Out Björk's Amazing, Creative and Freaky Use of 3-D Printing