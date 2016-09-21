Tesla

Tesla Fixes Security Bugs After Claims of Model S Hack

The company said it pushed out an over-the-air update to automatically update software on its vehicles within 10 days of learning about the bugs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Tesla Fixes Security Bugs After Claims of Model S Hack
Image credit: Jonathan Weiss | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Tesla Motors Inc. has rolled out a security patch for its electric cars after Chinese security researchers uncovered vulnerabilities they said allowed them to remotely attack a Tesla Model S sedan.

The automaker said that it had patched the bugs in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, a day after cyber-security researchers with China'a Tencent Holdings Ltd disclosed their findings on their blog.

Interest in car hacking has surged since Fiat Chrysler last year recalled 1.4 million U.S. vehicles to fix onboard software bugs uncovered by two researchers. They demonstrated that they were able to gain remote control of a Jeep traveling at high speeds in a dramatic video posted on Wired.com.

Tesla said it was able to remedy the bugs uncovered by Tencent using an over-the-air fix to its vehicles, which saved customers the trouble of visiting dealers to obtain the update.

Tencent's Keen Security Lab said on its blog that its researchers were able to remotely control some systems on the Tesla S in both driving and parking modes by exploiting the security bugs that were fixed by the automaker.

The blog said that Tencent believed its researchers were the first to gain remote control of a Tesla vehicle by hacking into an onboard computer system known as a CAN bus.

In a demonstration video, Tencent researchers remotely engaged the brake on a moving Tesla S, turned on its windshield wipers and opened the trunk.

"We have verified the attack vector on multiple varieties of Tesla Model S," the blog said. "It is reasonable to assume that other Tesla models are affected."

Tesla said it pushed out an over-the-air update to automatically update software on its vehicles within 10 days of learning about the bugs.

"Our realistic estimate is that the risk to our customers was very low, but this did not stop us from responding quickly," the statement said.

It said the attack could only be triggered when a Tesla web browser was in use and the vehicle was close enough to a malicious WiFi hot spot to connect to it.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston, additional reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Hay)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Tesla

Ex-Tesla Employees Reveal the Worst Parts About Working for the Company

Tesla

Tesla Reveals the Production Version of Its Model Y

Tesla

Tesla's Cybertruck Found Its Way Into a Travis Scott Music Video