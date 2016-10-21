Personal Branding

Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand

Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand
Image credit: Portra Images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Blogger & Social Media Branding Consultant
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your brain is hardwired to devour visual information. In fact, neurons that process visual information make up 30 percent of the cerebral cortex -- compared with 8 percent to decode input from your sense of touch and 3 percent devoted to sorting out auditory cues. 

You can't control the resources your brain allocates to processing what you see. It doesn't even matter whether you're particularly interested in the image you're viewing. Your brain is working to make sense of visual messages. Once it's completed that work, the frontal lobe takes over. Your higher mental functions kick in, and your brain begins making judgments about what you've just seen. 

Translate all this neuroscience to the business world, and you'll realize that your clients and potential customers are judging your personal brand's appearance, too. Ideally, your identity should accomplish three things: accurately represent your message, convey quality and encourage consumers to take your desired action.

Where to start?

What reaction do you want to trigger in people who come in contact with your personal brand? Should they follow you on social? Hire you for speaking engagements or professional services you provide? Download a white paper? Subscribe to your email list?

While all might be favorable goals, one must emerge as the most important. Decide on that priority outcome, and allow it to guide every choice you make as you develop your brand identity

Related Book: The Brand Mapping Strategy: Design, Build, and Accelerate Your Brand by Karen Tiber Leland

How can visual cues translate to text?

Next, you'll choose colors and fonts. These elements should give the correct impression of your brand and reinforce your desired action. You don't need to go back to the color wheel and start from scratch. Most likely, you already know which colors you like. If you're not already familiar with the basics of color psychology, do a little research online. You'll find plenty of reputable marketing resources have invested time and money to understand which hues produce certain emotions in most people. 

Related: The Psychology of Color in Marketing and Branding

Keep your text uncluttered by sticking with one font for headings and another regular body copy. It's common to select a sans serif font -- without the "little feet" that finish off each letter's strokes -- for headings. League Spartan or Open Sans are a few solid choices. Serif fonts tend to be more readable in longer passages, which is why they are a natural fit for everything else. View samples of Baskerville, Georgia and Times New Roman to get a feel for how they compare. 

What impact can colors and fonts really make?

Your color and font choices must do much more than stand up on a static page. You'll need to try them out in dynamic applications, too. Here's an example of two "Subscribe" buttons. They appear on identical landing pages, with only the shade of red adjusted to gauge reaction.

Impact of Different Color Shades Christina Baldassarre

Now, the same two buttons with the same color but different fonts:

Impact of Different Fonts Christina Baldassarre

If you want people to think you are opinionated, choose a bold, all-caps font for your headings. If you want people to hire you as an entertaining speaker, use orange and yellow as part of your brand design -- they convey humor and vivid communication. If you want people to follow you on social, you must be likable. Stay clear of fonts with harsh edges, as they can be seen as off-putting.

How can you present a truly cohesive image?

Armed with your color palette and signature fonts, you can apply a cohesive look across your materials and online presence. This includes your website, social profiles, banners, organic content and any digital ads. You'll want to carry your brand's look offline, too, using it consistently in print collateral and campaigns. And don't forget your office space.

Related: 11 Common Mistakes You Must Avoid When Building Your Online Brand

It’s a given that your own appearance is the single most representative element of your personal brand. You choose intuitively and perhaps subconsciously how you'll present yourself. But did you know you can test how people perceive the package you've crafted? Try using different headshots or variations of the same headshot on your LinkedIn profile. It’s easy and free to track how many more invitations to connect, followers and profile views you garnered with each.

Take a look at the split test I did for my LinkedIn profile:

Impact of Photo Editing Christina Baldassarre

The way you present your personal brand makes a measurable difference. It can help you, or it can hold you back. Consequently, building a better brand identity is likely to have a positive impact on achieving your goals.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Branding

13 Fun Facts That Will Make Your 'About Me' A Lot Less Boring

Personal Branding

4 Personal Branding Strategies You Can Implement Today

Personal Branding

3 Tips for Building Your Personal Brand on Social Media