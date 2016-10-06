The Sad Truth About Online Haters Is That They Are Just Losers

October 6, 2016 5 min read

First and foremost, this is the most attention I will ever give a hater, then I’m done. Haters don’t deserve one second of your valuable attention, so why would you give them any? The world has way too many haters already. These insecure people go out of their way to literally do anything to hurt others. Everywhere they go, they bring and share loads of misery and negativity to everyone they meet. Haters seek a response from those being hated upon. Don’t give them one.

Let me be straight with you. In my 10+ years being in the grind, I have yet to meet a single successful hater. It comes as no surprise that haters are not successful. They hate what they do every single day, and they are way off track from achieving their goals. They struggle to obtain or even identify their own goals. This results in jealousy, frustration and anger towards you.

The good news is that if you are being hated on, that means you are doing something right. Otherwise, there would be nothing for the haters to envy in the first place.

Everyone knows that we live in the new economy -- which is both a gift and curse. The new economy, social media and the internet have created a worldwide platform where everyone has a voice, and anyone can make a comment or share an opinion. More importantly, everyone is reachable by everyone else in a moment’s notice. While this brings a lot of benefits in most areas, one of the biggest drawbacks is that a lot of people do so while hiding behind their screen. They say things they likely wouldn’t say face-to-face.

Anyone can choose to hate someone. It takes true guts to suppress that hate and turn it into something positive. This is precisely why my fuel is helping people -- while their fuel is hurting people using the insane amount of hate they possess, which is a direct reflection of their own insecurities. It doesn’t make logical sense to hate on those who are working like crazy to build an incredible life for themselves.

The real problem isn’t the amount of hate being thrown, or the haters for that matter. The real problem is our reactions to the hate and the haters. From this day forward, make a conscious effort to ignore the hate and the haters and watch them disappear as quick as they appeared.

Take my advice, the best body armour against haters is compassion. When you put yourself into the shoes of a hater, how can you possibly hate a hater? Haters are very sad people. We should feel sorry for them. You have to realize that no one who is psychologically happy and healthy can ever hate on others. You must let your compassion for haters win out.

For those of you reading this who know me, you may be surprised, but I have a confession to make. Growing up I used to be one of those kids who made fun of people and hated on others. I thought I was being cool. However, as I have grown both personally and professionally, I have thought about why I hated. It was actually due to my own insecurities. Now, older and wiser, I analyze every situation, and I choose to learn from every mistake instead of hating on others. Devastatingly, there are still a lot of adults acting and living like 12-year-old children on the school playground.

Change the way you play the game, and move to a whole new level personally and professionally. Find the positives in everyone you meet, and make people feel exceptional, not worthless. I don’t have to tell you that we all have flaws and weaknesses. You know that. It is, however, a great reminder to embrace everyone’s differences, and appreciate the fact that everyone has a different view of the world and has their own path to follow.

Fear and anxiety cause most to stay small. Making positive judgements makes us more confident. The best entrepreneurs can negate the egos and replace hate with appreciation.

Once you step up your game and become a bigger person, you become a better entrepreneur, brother, sister, leader, friend and human being who never hates on others. It is plain and simple and all circles back to the Golden Rule -- treat others as you want to be treated.

You must realize one important fact. If you have no haters, you are not even a player in the game of life. Those entrepreneurs who are truly authentic, massively successful and crushing it in business and life, are the ones with the most haters. Take it as a compliment. It is imperative that you realize that you don’t need to respond to haters. Instead, all you need to do is create massive success as this is truly your greatest form of revenge.

Success without emotional reactions is taking the higher road. And most importantly, you have the last say. You won the game. Now it is time to celebrate your success.