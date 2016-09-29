Branding

Now Customers Can Hail an Uber From Your Website

With the ridesharing company's partnership with Yext, businesses can create a unique branded experience as customers are en route.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Now Customers Can Hail an Uber From Your Website
Image credit: Courtesy of Yext
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

In an ideal scenario for brick-and-mortar businesses, when a customer is done browsing your website and decides she wants to buy something, she would just visit your store and you could make a sale then and there. A new partnership between Uber and Yext wants to help make that scenario more of a reality.

You may not be familiar with Yext, a 10-year-old New York-based advertising and marketing firm that helps companies use location data to better engage with customers, but if you've used platforms such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Yelp to figure out where to grab dinner or get your car fixed, or used a Snapchat geofilter, it's likely you've run into its work.

Related: Uber Launches Global Assault on Food Delivery Market

With this new partnership, Yext for Uber, if a company is a Yext customer, it can include a rideshare button on its website, in an app or in promotional emails. When a user hails a ride using that button to get to the location of the store, he or she will then gain access to special offers from the business directly through the Uber app.

Image credit: Courtesy of Yext

 

"It allows for a branded experience on the way to the store," says Marc Ferrentino, Yext's EVP of product and strategy. "Imagine sending an invite to an exclusive event to some of your top customers and being able to have a ride with Uber button in that announcement … and then the entire experience that they have driving in the Uber to that location is now branded."

Ferrentino said that the branded experiences can be tailored to many kinds of businesses. For example, restaurants could provide a list of daily specials, retailers could show what is on sale that day and hotels could include a link to a concierge service so you could book a spa treatment before you arrive. Some of the companies that are already utilizing the partnership are Cole Haan, home health care service BAYADA and Guitar Center.

Related: How Purple, Uber and Airbnb Are Disrupting and Redefining Old Industries

"It's all about extending the brand experience past the door and starting it with the journey to the store itself," Ferrentino says. "The experience of the brand doesn’t start when you get there -- it starts really when you click on that button."

He explained that even if the business in question is a chain of stores, whether it's two or 200, each individual location can have its own branded experience thanks to information that Yext already has at its disposal.

Ferrentino says he believes that location-oriented services will only continue to grow, moving beyond something such as Google Maps and into ride sharing, messaging apps such as Snapchat or even the sheer phenomenon that is Pokémon Go. "You're [going to be] seeing more and more of these non-directory type services that need location," he says, "where location is really the center of the value that it delivers."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Branding

How Barstool Sports Built Its Brand

Branding

Compiling Your Brainstorming Results into Real Business Names

Branding

3 Branding Tips to Bring Your Startup's Story to Life