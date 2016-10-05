Daily Deals

5 Deals to Keep You Dry and Stylish This Autumn

The team at AskMen has found tons of affordable ways to keep you dry, looking good and even improve your daily routine during this dampest of seasons.
Image credit: Amazon and Frank + Oak
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with AskMen so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The editors at AskMen know that there’s a lot to love about fall. The leaves change colors, your v-neck sweaters are back in rotation and you no longer feel quite as guilty about binge watching your favorite Netflix show. The downside? Pretty much every other day it rains. Lucky for you there are tons of affordable ways to keep you dry, looking good and even improve your daily routine during this dampest of seasons.

So stop being a slave to the daily forecast -- we’ve got you covered, whatever the weather throws at you.

Frank + Oak SC Drift Water-Repellent Bomber Jacket
If you’re going to have to potentially wear the same rain jacket three to five times a week, it needs to do more than just be good at keeping you dry: it should stay true to your look. Combining the popular Bomber silhouette with a fall-friendly water-repellant finish, the Frank + Oak SC Drift Bomber Jacket is as rugged as it is fashionable. The fact that it’s also 65 percent off doesn’t hurt its case for being a great go-to option, either. Buy it now for $50 at FrankAndOak.com

Lifeproof FRE POWER iPhone 6/6s Waterproof Battery Case
If you didn’t make the jump to the new iPhone 7, then you’re still open to the dangers that even a light drizzle poses an unprotected phone. The Lifeproof FRE POWER waterproof iPhone 6/6s battery case will not just help keep your device safe from water but dirt, snow, drops, and (with an extra 2x battery life extending charge) the horror that is having 6 percent battery life stranded far from the nearest outlet (shudder). Get yourself a little bad-weather phone insurance with the FRE POWER Case at 23 percent off. Buy it now for $99.99 + Free Shipping at Amazon.com

Jason Markk Essential Kit + Repel Stain & Water Repellent
Fall is where footwear goes to die. Seriously, between the mud and the rain, your favorite pair of shoes won’t last long without a little help. Enter Jason Markk. This combo pack of premium shoe cleaning solution and cleaning brush will help you undo any damage you’ve already done while the Jason Markk Repel will protect you from any future scuffs and stains. Save yourself up to $10 by buying them as a set at Amazon.com -- starting at $35.00.

Blunt XS Metro + Tile Traceable Umbrella
The idea that a gentleman should always carry an umbrella is a bit outdated… but it’s also kind of timeless. Blunt’s compact and ultra durable XS Metro umbrella won’t take up much space so it can always be there when you need it. Plus, if you ever happen to forget it at a bar or cafe, the app-enabled Tile tracking system will make finding it again as easy as pressing a button. Buy it now for $69 at Amazon.com.

Anker SoundCore Sport XL Bluetooth Speaker
Just because it’s getting colder out doesn’t mean the party has to stop. The Anker SoundCore Sport XL Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, extreme-condition ready and has a 15-hour playtime making it the ideal speaker for when things get a bit rowdy. Plus, at 63 percent off, it won’t cut too much into your budget. Buy it now for $59.99 at Amazon.com.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.



