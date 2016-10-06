Social Media

What This Year's Best Streamed Brand Campaign Got Right

Find out why this internet star took home the 2016 Streamys award for Best Brand Campaign.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
What This Year's Best Streamed Brand Campaign Got Right
Image credit: Daniel Zuchnik | Getty Images
2 min read

Tuesday night marked an exciting moment for online video talent. Bringing together 2016’s biggest internet stars, the 6th Annual Streamy Awards honored the best of the web's video content creators.

Among the event's 44 award categories was Best Brand Campaign, and this year's winner is a familiar face: YouTuber, podcaster, writer and actor Grace Helbig.

It’s been a big year for Helbig -- she starred in a movie, Dirty 30, published her second book and launched an app. Now she has another milestone: the YouTube star, also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, was awarded for her miniseries "Writing With Grace" for AT&T’s Hello Lab.

Related: 5 Lessons From the Breakout Creators at This Year's Streamy Awards

So how did Helbig manage to beat Vine star Cameron Dallas’ Calvin Klein campaign or YouTuber Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval’s "Now Add a Dancer" campaign with Mountain Dew?

Simple: Helbig engaged her audience and encouraged them to participate.

"Writing With Grace" was an eight-week long writing project where Helbig asked fans to help finish her upcoming novella, Freak Week. Throughout the eight-week series, Helbig sent out weekly prompts to fans, who would later submit their own chapters. Every week, Helbig would choose her favorite submissions and add them to the short novel.

By motivating her fans to get involved in the series through recognition and reward, Helbig launched one of the most successful brand campaigns of the year. Engagement, competition and recognition made her campaign stand out from the rest.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media

This All-in-One Tool Makes Managing Social Media More Efficient

Social Media

Twitter Adds 'Manipulated Media' Label to White House Biden Video

Social Media

Instagram Tests Reverse-Chronological 'Latest Posts' Feature