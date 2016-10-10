Franchises

Did Ruth's Chris Steak House Bite Off More Than It Can Chew With its New Promo?

Did the score of a Michigan-Rutgers game totally fork up this restaurant?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Did Ruth's Chris Steak House Bite Off More Than It Can Chew With its New Promo?
Image credit: Creativ Studio Heinemann | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
2 min read

Someone at Ruth’s Chris Steak House Ann Arbor cooked up one heck of a promotion last week: Michigan fans would get a percentage off their bill equal to the final winning point differential.

Great idea, until the results of this Saturday’s game surely had the owner in need of the Heimlich: Michigan beat Rutgers 78-0. A 78 point differential. That’s 78 percent off the final bill.

Related: 12 Worst Social-Media Fails in 2016 So Far

Well, not exactly. When the promo was announced, perhaps after checking the spread in Vegas, Ruth’s noted that they would cap it off at 50 percent. (And that doesn’t include the tip, cheapos.) But still, 50 percent off! That's our favorite steak order. "Medium rare, and half priced, please."

Was Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on a mission to increase the wallets and waistlines of Ann Arbor residents by running up the score? He insists no, telling reporters that his guys were simply dialed in and executing flawlessly. As of this moment, he was not spotted at the restaurant ordering a rib eye, but keep an eye out, folks. He'll be the super-intense guy who likes to pour salt in his opponent's meals.

Related: How to Start a Restaurant

Are the Ruth’s Chris people wishing they could call back this play? Not at all. While it smells of the “endless crab” special that almost sank Red Lobster back in 2003, this special seems to be working out just fine. USA Today reports that as of Sunday afternoon, the restaurant was booked solid through Thursday.

Well done, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, well done.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Franchises

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Franchises

300 Franchises to Open With Nearly Any Budget in 2020