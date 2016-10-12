Tesla Roadster Prototype Up for Auction Starting at $1 Million

That's an interesting sales pitch, but the car (which cost over $100,000 new) does seem like a nice specimen. It's the 32nd prototype out of 33 made, has just 18,000 miles and was never originally sold to the public. The sporty EV comes with a 240V wall charger along with the hard and soft tops, and can still go about 160 miles on a charge, compared to 245 miles when it was brand new. (For $29,000, you can update it to a 70kWh battery with 400 miles of range.)

No one has anted up so far, but there are still five days left -- all Jester944 needs is someone rich and crazy enough to make the first bid. It could pay off, though, if EVs take off like Elon Musk and others expect.