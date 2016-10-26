Email

Be Careful, Next Week It Could Be Your Email on WikiLeaks

Hillary Clinton and her staff have been in the news thanks to email hacks, but it could happen to you, too.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Be Careful, Next Week It Could Be Your Email on WikiLeaks
Image credit: Shutterstock
Columnist at PCMag.com
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Leaked emails are now playing a supporting role in the 2016 election. Forces plotting against Hillary Clinton have released various caches of email belonging to her associates, which include plenty of messages to and from the Democratic nominee.

She herself established a personal email server during her tenure as Secretary of State, but much of that is beside the point; one insider told me her server was largely hiding in plain sight. Ironically, there is no real evidence it was hacked because no emails from her account, save for those that have been publicly released, have appeared online.

What has been going on is very interesting. Earlier this year, hackers breached the Democratic National Committee and stole emails that were later posted online by WikiLeaks. Also breached was the personal email account of Clinton's campaign chair, John Podesta, the contents of which have been posted to WikiLeaks on an almost daily basis. This is being blamed on the Russians, who appear to be straw men in this hilarity.

Whoever is to blame, people have to realize that email services -- Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook -- are ripe to be hacked in their entirety. I will not be surprised in the least if one day I wake up and read about how the entirety of Gmail's (or more likely, Yahoo) email archive has been stolen and released to the public, complete with a search engine so you can look up your email and see how much is now in the public domain.

As a result, I'd recommend that you start to be a bit more circumspect about what you write in your emails. Slander and libel lawyers are going to have a field day; income for life.

If you have ever worked with lawyers during a case, they will emphasize not to ask questions or say anything about the case using email. You either tell them in person or on the phone. In person is best and keep no records. This is because of a process called discovery. With discovery, one of the sides in any legal action will request documents and the various sides have to provide them. Often this request includes all emails from one date to another or about a specific topic. The result is boxes full of documents or gigabytes of emails. Inside those emails is horrid information that's not really related to the case but gets into the record anyway.

As a personal note, years ago a case against Microsoft revealed that the company named me as someone who should not be given any details on a specific future release of Windows. I was on the enemies list for doing my job, which I considered a badge of honor. But how did I find this out? Discovery. It just happened to be mixed in with other emails.

Nobody outside the legal profession takes this threat seriously. Thus, within your notes to fellow workers or associates you might unknowingly smear people, discuss secrets and send around documents that should not even be digitized let alone passed around like a brown-bagged bottle of whiskey at a hobo encampment.

Awareness helps. Ask yourself, would post this private message on Facebook for everyone to see? If not, re-write it and talk on the phone more. Maybe it's best to do everything in person, like the good old days. That way you'll get some fresh air and maybe some lunch. It's all for the best.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Email

Mailcastr Helps You Manage Your Email and Get More Done

Email

Put an End to Inbox Anxiety with Clean Email

Email

Inbox Zero Won't Solve Your Email Problem