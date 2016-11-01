Networking

Take This Survey to Help Determine What Makes a Great Networker Today

A survey of business leaders 20 years ago identified five traits of the best networkers. Is that relevant with ubiquitous smartphones and social networks?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Take This Survey to Help Determine What Makes a Great Networker Today
Image credit: PeopleImages.com | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’ve been writing this monthly column for Entrepreneur.com for almost 15 years! After all these years, I still find that there are many misnomers about what business networking should, or shouldn’t be about. Many people think that business networking is basically about direct selling. Others think that is about relationship building. What do you think makes a great networker?

In the late 90s, I surveyed more than 2,000 people in several countries asking them what it takes to be a great networker. Back then, the top five characteristics of a great networker were:

  1. Follows up on Referrals
  2. Positive Attitude
  3. Enthusiastic/Motivated
  4. Trustworthy
  5. Good Listening Skills

Related: 20 Habits Holding Me Back From Being a Millionaire

Much has changed since the 1990's, including the advent of the internet, and I am curious to see if people think the traits of a great networker are different today from almost 20 years ago. Recently, I started asking hundreds of business people around the world to list all the traits that they think make a great networker today. From this open-ended survey, I received a pretty substantial list of different and distinct characteristics from my list in the 90's, including: approachability, reputation, experience, social media expertise and collaboration.

This made me wonder if the traits that people thought were important in the 90's relating to networking are still important today. Consequently, I've produced an updated survey including some of the new traits suggested by people to see what makes a great networker in this century. It will be interesting to see how, if at all, that it differs.

Related: 10 Bad Habits You Must Eliminate From Your Daily Routine

What do you think are the top characteristics of a great networker today? Take this really short survey and let me know. I’d particularly like any observations as to why you chose the characteristics that you did and how you see them applying to you in business. I’ll publish the results early next year.

Ivan Misner is the founder and chief visionary officer of BNI, a professional business networking organization headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. He is the co-author, with Hazel Walker and Frank De Raffele, of Business Networking and Sex: Not What You Think (Entrepreneur Press, 2012).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
Masters of Success

Masters of Success

Buy From
Masters of Sales

Masters of Sales

Buy From
Business Networking and Sex

Business Networking and Sex

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Networking

Focus on Networking With People Who Are Engines, Not Anchors

Networking

Why Offline Is the New Online (and What This Means for Entrepreneurs)

Networking

This One Personality Trait Sets Apart the Good Networkers From the Bad