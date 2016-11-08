The Way to Get 'Rich' Quick Is Not What You Think

November 8, 2016 4 min read

Today, people have a different definition of success and quality of life. It’s no longer about peace and happiness, but rather about how much you earn and how many luxuries you can purchase. The media covers companies that reap billion-dollar valuations, and society measures success by the car you drive and the city in which you live.

If you want to bring enduring quality to your life and get "rich quick," focus on the things that matter.

1. Get mentally strong.

Life has its ups and downs, and you need to have the mental strength to deal with them with some equanimity. You need to identify your mental weaknesses and work on strengthening. Mental resilience can help you overcome the most trying of times without too much strain.

2. Get emotionally healthy.

People underestimate the value of emotional health and well-being, but it’s important to ensure your emotional health is steady and stable. Teaching yourself emotional health is just as important as physical health. Chronic stress is linked to the top six leading causes of death.

3. Get physically fit.

Physical fitness influences your emotional and mental well-being. Active people are often happier and more cheerful than inactive people. Even a small stroll in the park daily can elevate your mood. I have a mentor that has been wildly successful and his one piece of advice always is, "Focus on your health first and foremost. That is the only thing that you can't get back."

4. Spend time with family and friends.

Your family and friends can be a source of immense happiness and joy (especially friends because they are your chosen family). They can also be your anchor when you feel adrift and stressed out. Spending time with your family can help you reconnect with everything that’s important in life.

5. Focus on a higher power.

Faith is very powerful and can be a quiet refuge in a chaotic life. You don’t need to believe in miracles or magical healing powers of faith or be bound by established tenets. Faith is personal, beautiful and very comforting. It's believing in something bigger, and allows you to take the focus off yourself.

6. Give back and help others.

There’s a different kind of happiness and satisfaction in giving back. No matter where you are in life, there's always someone that can be helped. I recently gave a homeless couple some food near the market I was exiting. In that same instant a homeless mother and children walked up, and the couple I gave the food to gave it to the mother and her children. It was a very rewarding experience.

Take time helping the underprivileged and those in need.

7. Follow your dreams.

You have a unique set of dreams that have been placed in your heart. Following these dreams will provide you infinite intrinsic worth and reward. If you want to learn a new language, do it even if it doesn’t help you with your job. Start a business -- you're the only one stopping you. Want to sell your stuff and live overseas? Go. Life is about experiencing and living eyes-wide-open.

8. Remove toxic people from your life.

Toxic and negative people can have an impact on your health and mindset. No matter how resilient you are, such people can eventually bring you down, so it’s important to remove them from your sphere.

9. Set goals.

Set goals for what you want in life and act on them. Goals give you determination and a solid roadmap to reach your dreams. Accomplishing goals is also very rewarding and can help continue compound a sense of worth and accomplishment.

Getting rich quick is a state of being. Luxuries, material possessions and society's definition of success are liabilities and empty pursuits. Life's intangibles are what matter most, give life meaning and prove to be rich in value.

Plus, if you're doing what you love, finding happiness in what you have and focusing on positive relationships and activities, the monetary components fall right into place. It's the universe's way of rewarding your priorities. It's a powerful formula.