7 Unexpected Winners and Losers From the Election

November 9, 2016 2 min read

The outcome of this election revealed many things about the issues facing this country, what we care about and what divides us. But the candidates weren't the only winners and losers last night.

Read on for some of the unexpected victories and defeats of the election cycle.

Twitter

The social platform was the president-elect's communication tool of choice, but the vehemence of opinion around the election cycle put in stark relief the company's struggle with policing hateful speech, so much so that Twitter's bid to get purchased fell flat earlier this fall.

Graphic design

The 2016 election cycle had its fair share of some pretty iffy campaign art, from Jeb Bush's exclamatory Jeb! logo, to Donald Trump and Mike Pence's unfortunately suggestive first logo when they announced their ticket.

Related: Why the Election Proves There's Room for Both Facebook and Twitter

The stock market

Though we have no way of knowing exactly how the economy will be impacted by Donald Trump's entry into the White House, stock markets all over the world last night were experiencing significant drops.

Marijuana legislation

Recreational marijuana was made legal in California, Massachusetts and Nevada, while medical marijuana usage was voted into law in Arkansas, Florida and North Dakota. Maine is expected to pass legislation legalizing recreational marijuana.

Emojis

Namely, the smiling poop emoji. It was, for a brief time, front and center on Donald Trump's campaign website.

Livestreams

With Hillary Clinton running as the first woman nominee of a major party, it seemed like the work of suffragettes such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Carrie Chapman Catt and Ida B. Wells was coming to fruition. A particularly emotional example of remembrance came from the livestream of people paying their respects to Susan B. Anthony by putting their "I Voted" stickers on her grave.

Canada

Our neighbors to the north have been nothing but classy throughout this election cycle. Last month, a social campaign called "Let's Tell America Why It's Great" was launched, and as the returns came in favoring Donald Trump, the Canadian immigration site actually crashed.