Get Inspired by This Tool That Lets You Browse People's Startup Pitches

November 10, 2016 1 min read

A new platform called HumbleRise seeks to help startups make connections. It allows entrepreneurs to browse through video applications to Y Combinator, a competitive Silicon Valley accelerator, as well as recruitment videos from startups.

Whether you’re struggling to hire the right talent or seeking funding for your new business, HumbleRise offers hundreds of examples of approaches to these challenges. Employers can upload videos to the site to tell potential hires why they should work for their startup, and entrepreneurs can upload their Y Combinator applications or get ideas from fellow pitching newbies. You can easily search through videos with the site’s search tool at the top of the page.