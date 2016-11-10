Startups

Get Inspired by This Tool That Lets You Browse People's Startup Pitches

There's now a site where companies can post and watch pitch videos.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get Inspired by This Tool That Lets You Browse People's Startup Pitches
Image credit: HumbleRise

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read

A new platform called HumbleRise seeks to help startups make connections. It allows entrepreneurs to browse through video applications to Y Combinator, a competitive Silicon Valley accelerator, as well as recruitment videos from startups.

Related: This Entrepreneur Created a Global Café Franchise as an 'F You' to Starbucks

Whether you’re struggling to hire the right talent or seeking funding for your new business, HumbleRise offers hundreds of examples of approaches to these challenges. Employers can upload videos to the site to tell potential hires why they should work for their startup, and entrepreneurs can upload their Y Combinator applications or get ideas from fellow pitching newbies. You can easily search through videos with the site’s search tool at the top of the page.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startups

8 Tips for Running a Startup Like a True Leader

Startups

Laying the Groundwork for Your Ageless Startup

Startups

Tesla is Raising $2 Billion in Funding Two Days After Elon Musk Said It Didn't Need To