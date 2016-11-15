10 Early Black Friday Deals You Can Get Now!

Our friends at TechBargains have rounded up these can't-miss deals.

November 15, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Black Friday is a week away and the deals start now. The team at TechBargains is starting to see Black Friday worthy deal and early release Black Friday deals go live today. Contrary to popular belief not all the best deals are found on Black Friday. Many are found during the week prior as stores start to ramp up their sales and try to get sales early. Here are a few of the top deals you can get now in TVs, computers, tablets, vacuums and more.



55" Samsung 4K Curved LED Smart HDTV + $175 Dell Gift Card for $699.99 (Orig $899.99)

This is one of the best deals we've seen on a 2016 Curved 4K Samsung. With the included gift card you are effectively only paying $525 for a TV with the three latest innovations in TV technology: sharp 4k resolution, an immersive curved display and vibrant HDR colors. We've seen some of the other Black Friday deals and for a name brand TV with current generation tech this is the best deal we've seen. You can use that gift card to buy computers at Dell or any number of electronics sell such as the New PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One S.



Dell XPS 8900 Intel Core i7 Quad-Core Desktop with Windows Pro $656.99 (Orig $729.99)

Use 10% off Code: SAVE10%XPS. This is a Black Friday worthy deal on Dell's most popular XPS desktop. It is a favorite for home offices, workstations and gamers alike. It has a rare blend of power, sleek design and can be upgraded to suit your needs. At $650 it's a great price for a powerful higher end i7 processor and it includes the more expensive Pro version of Windows. The older Windows 7 is pre-installed which is great for small businesses. For home users, there is an included license for Windows 10 Pro so you can upgrade and make use of the latest innovations from Windows.



Amazon Fire HD6 6" 8GB WiFi Tablet for $49.99 (Orig $99.99)

Use coupon code: FIREHD6. This is the Black Friday tablet deal to beat. At $50 you won't get a better tablet than this well-reviewed HD Fire 6. It has a powerful quad-core processor, a sharp 252ppi screen and if you have Prime it's an excellent option to watch videos offline when you travel. In fact at $50, it's a no brainer travel tablet because of its price point and its durable design. A $50 tablet is great for many things: a digital photo frame, a tablet for the kids, or even as an eBook reader. It has specialized filters for comfortable night time reading and specialized blue color filters on the screen to help you sleep at night.



Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-7500u 1080p 15.6" Laptop w/ AMD Radeon R7 GPU for $629 (Orig $849)

Use Code: EARLYBIRD220. If you were waiting on a laptop with the latest Intel processor, then this is currently the best deal we've found. This has a sharp high resolution full HD display with a touch screen so you can make the most of the latest Windows 10 Pro's operating system. It also has a new infrared camera so you can login to your computer with just a facescan. This is the latest in next generation laptops and if you you've already tossed your tablet then you will still need a laptop to get real work done.

iRobot Roomba 650 Series Robot Vacuum for $274 (Orig $375)

During Black Friday everyone is looking to get a Dyson. The team at TechBargains recommends a Roomba becuase having a robot vacuum for you if way better than any fancy vacuum you buy. This model is the lowest price we've seen by $25 and over $100 off the retail price. You can schedule it to clean up to 7x a week and it will automatically adjust to all floor types: carpet, tile hardwood and more.

Get up to $300 Back with this Card: 10% Cash Back at Amazon ($200 Max) + Bonus $100 when you spend $1,000

Get ready for Black Friday by signing up for a new credit card that offers you 10% Cashback at Amazon (Up to $200 max). Plus you earn a bonus $100 after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months. That's up to $300 cashback on a new card. Best of all no annual fee!

Anova Sous Vide Immersion Circular Cooker with Bluetooth Control for $129 (Orig $169.99)

For the perfect holiday dinners consider a sous vide cooker. You can cook a turkey, prime rib, chicken, fish and anything else you want to the perfect doneness without ever overcooking it. This version has bluetooth control so you can set it, then monitor or adjust settings from your phone. This is one of funnest gadgets for serious food nerds and Anova is one of the most popular home sous vide machines.

Amazon Echo Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa Voice and Home Automation Control (Refurb w/ 1-year Amazon Warranty) for $119.99 (Orig $179.99)

The Amazon Echo was one of the most popular items during last year's Black Friday and it's back this year for an even lower price of $120. This model is Amazon certified refurbished and carries a 1-year warranty same as a new one. It has been tested and certified to work and look like new. The Echo is awesome for streaming music in your home. The built-in Alexa voice assistant will play songs, set reminders or alarms, order you an Uber, and even control any home automation you have set-up. The Amazon Echo is the home gadget of the future and word on the street is if you use Alexa to buy stuff off Amazon they will offer you exclusive deals to make it worth your while.

Swiss Gear Cobalt Laptop Backpack + $25 Dell Gift Card for $49.99 (Orig $59.99)

Swiss Gear makes high quality and well reviewed laptop backpacks that are rarely discounted. The Swiss Gear Cobalt is no exception and with the $25 Dell gift card you are getting one of the best deals we've found. Compared to the $25 effective price you are paying you won't find a backpack as durable or well designed in that price range.

Stanley Fatmax 700-Amp Peak Portable Jump Starter with Built-in Air Compressor for $39.98 (Orig $80)

This is worth the money if you even end up using this once. It can save you the time of waiting for someone to give you a jump and it has a built-in USB charger should you need to charge up your phone. Lastly, it has a built-in air compressor so you can keep your tires topped off and skip feeding quarters into the air machine at the gas station.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.