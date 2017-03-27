Finance

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise

How the financial web will help small business owners ahead of the increase.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About the Fed's Rate Rise
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Citing strong economic progress, the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates for the second time since the financial crisis of 2008 has business owners asking when they’ll see banks tack the increase onto capital costs.

Announcing the rise at a press conference, Fed Chair Janet L. Yellen told reporters, “I would say at this point that fiscal policy is not obviously needed to provide stimulus to help us get back to full employment.”

Related: Online Small-Business Lending Is Set to Bounce Back

According to the Fed, the increase of the federal funds rate might not be the last in the next twelve months. In a statement, the Fed said they expect economic conditions “will evolve in a manner that will warrant only gradual increases in the federal funds rate,” further supporting market expectations that rates will likely continue to rise over the next year.

Although only time will tell when the cost of capital will be bumped by lenders, it’s important for business owners to remain alert if their access to capital is changing -- especially if the Fed predicts a brightening economic outlook. As the economy improves, interest rates are only going to increase.

Securing finance is traditionally easy to get when you don’t need it and when you need it, it’s hard to get, or it will likely cost you more. Low-risk businesses are usually is a better position to access capital at a lower rate. Constant cashflow vigilance is key here. By lining up capital flows in times where cash flow is good, you’ll save yourself from slipping into dire cash flow straits.

Related: You Want to Start a Business -- How Should You Finance It?

While any further interest rate increases will be done so gradually, entrepreneurs may be affected when trying to finance their businesses or even expand. This is an opportunity for banks to step up to accelerate small business lending. And in the future, we’ll see this trend strengthen through the financial web, a network of organizations sharing financial data.

When this data flows between accounting and banking systems, this is when we start to see productivity and growth unlocked in the small business market, which is traditionally a high-risk, low-yielding sector for financial institutions to service.

Worldwide, many financial institutions share this vision, with banks and large enterprises connecting directly to technology platforms in order to offer financial services to small businesses in a way that is both cost effective and scalable. Through this partnership, banks are starting to automatically flag business owners when cash flow looks tight and offer financing to tide them over.

With a full set of historical audited numbers at the fingertips of bankers, and an accounting professional there to review the numbers each day, lending to a small business becomes less of a risk.

Related: Can Main Street Businesses Thrive in the Trump Era?

But until the financial web becomes more readily available, how do you know when it’s the right time to take money and at what price? The short answer is to consult your advisor. They’ll be able to give you the best advice as to when you should take money or not. A good rule to follow is the best opportunity to access capital is when you’re confident you’ll be able to achieve a return above costs of debt. If there’s less confidence in that investment return, more extensive financial modeling may be needed in order to determine risk versus reward. The fewer risks a business owner takes, the better.

By keeping an eye on your cash flow and discussing lending with your advisor, even when business is good, you’ll be able to ease those rate rise worries.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps