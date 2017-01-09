How to Send the Perfect Thank You Email and Create Long-Lasting Relationships

You nailed the meeting with a key VIP. Now, the first step in building a long-lasting relationship with this key player is to write a great thank you note. But should you text, send an email or write a card? What should you write, other than “thanks for the meeting”?
Depending on the meeting and your relationship with the person, these details may or may not matter. But at GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, we believe in stacking the deck in our favor with a crisp thank you email, standing out from the 99 percent of people who never bother.
Here’s a script you can use. Not only are you being thoughtful by including a link to something that genuinely interests the VIP, but an email like this requires no response from them. For any busy person, not feeling obligated to respond is music to their ears!
If you’re hoping to develop an ongoing relationship, this script is a must use.
Ramit Sethi
Ramit Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business.
