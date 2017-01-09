Email

How to Send the Perfect Thank You Email and Create Long-Lasting Relationships

Here's a script you can use when sending the essential follow-up email.
How to Send the Perfect Thank You Email and Create Long-Lasting Relationships
Image credit: Kohei Hara | Getty Images
  • ---Shares

You nailed the meeting with a key VIP. Now, the first step in building a long-lasting relationship with this key player is to write a great thank you note. But should you text, send an email or write a card? What should you write, other than “thanks for the meeting”?

Related: How to Write a Thank You Note

Depending on the meeting and your relationship with the person, these details may or may not matter. But at GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, we believe in stacking the deck in our favor with a crisp thank you email, standing out from the 99 percent of people who never bother.

Here’s a script you can use. Not only are you being thoughtful by including a link to something that genuinely interests the VIP, but an email like this requires no response from them. For any busy person, not feeling obligated to respond is music to their ears!

Related: 8 Tips for Penning a Thank-You Note That Will Be Treasured

If you’re hoping to develop an ongoing relationship, this script is a must use.

Ramit Sethi

Ramit Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business.

Growth Strategies Networking Email Relationships Introductions
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox