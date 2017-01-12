The Secret to Getting a Popular Blogger to Review Your Product

Popular bloggers are bombarded with pitches and emails, sometimes hundreds in a single day. As an entrepreneur, how can you cut through the clutter and get your product in front of the right person, at the right time?
At GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, we’ve seen thousands of product pitches. Most are unfocused and rambling. They try too hard to be clever instead of getting right to the point. Don’t be that person.
Here’s an email script that shows the right way to get a blogger’s attention. You’ll notice several things. First, he gets right to the point in the second paragraph. Second, he personalizes the message with a call out to the blogger’s work (with a page number). Finally, he adds credibility with a link to his success stories.
Check out the email script below.
Ramit Sethi
Ramit Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business.
