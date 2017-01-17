Cars

Holy Bricks! Chevy Builds Life-Sized Lego Batmobile.

Forget about self-driving cars, here's a one-of-a-kind car you don't want to miss.
Holy Bricks! Chevy Builds Life-Sized Lego Batmobile.
Image credit: Lego
  • ---Shares

After 1,833 hours of labor and 344,187 Lego bricks, Chevy unveiled a life-sized Lego Batmobile during the first day of the Detroit Auto Show. Chevy partnered with Warner Bros. to help promote The Lego Batman Movie, as well as get a few chuckles with a silly commercial they released with it.

In the commercial, the carmaker’s “Real People, Not Actors” campaign featured a focus group of animated Lego characters who are asked what kind of person would drive the Lego Batmobile.

“It’s all black, probably someone with self-esteem issues,” replies one of the mini-figures.

Sorry, wannabe Caped Crusaders, the Lego Batmobile is not available for purchase, but you can create your own on Chevy’s website. Check it out below.

Image credit: Steve Fecht for Chevrolet

Image credit: Steve Fecht for Chevrolet

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Technology Cars Lego Chevy
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox