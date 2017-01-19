The Top 5 U.S. Airports With the Fastest Wi-Fi

Aside from lost luggage and long TSA lines, slow Wi-Fi can be one of the most frustrating things while traveling.
Speedtest has discovered the top U.S. airports with the fastest internet speeds. During the last three months of 2016, Speedtest examined airport-sponsored Wi-Fi at 20 airports with the most passenger boarding in the country. The company also compiled data from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon to uncover the fastest cellular speeds at U.S. airports.
Denver takes the cake as the airport with the fastest Wi-Fi, while Philadelphia and Seattle follow close behind. Each airport is rated on its download and upload agility, and the data found that for a majority of the time, uploading seems to be much quicker than downloading. If you’re traveling through Atlanta, don’t expect to get any work done -- this airport came in last and has the slowest Wi-Fi speed of all 20 travel hubs.
Overall, though, you’ll be happy to know that internet speeds are getting faster every day -- even at airports. But don’t leave it up to luck -- instead, check out these airports with the fastest Wi-Fi and cellular service in the U.S.
Major airports with the fastest Wi-Fi:
- Denver (DEN)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- Seattle-Tacoma (SEA)
- Dallas Fort Worth (DFW)
- Miami (MIA)
Major airports with the fastest cellular:
- Detroit (DTW)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD)
- Orlando (MCO)
