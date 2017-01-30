4 Emotional Struggles You Must Confront as an Entrepreneur

The dizzying ups and downs of entrepreneurship are what most people hope to avoid by getting a job.

Entrepreneurship can be a wonderful path to a life of freedom. You have the opportunity to earn an income doing something you love. You can help the people your business serves. Entrepreneurship is not for everyone, but if it is for you, you can accomplish your major life goals.

A lot of what is written and talked about when it comes to entrepreneurship is a pretty picture of nothing but good days, success and cool opportunities fulfilled. The reality is that life is not always pretty. Building a successful business is a real struggle to stay motivated to do the work required to succeed. Here are five struggles that you must address and have a plan to deal with.

1. Rejection

It doesn't matter who you are or how good you are at what you do, at some point, you will experience some sort of rejection in your business. In that moment of rejection, your emotions will tempt you to make a quick decision that could have long-term consequences.

Your emotions in that moment are natural. Embrace them. Admit to yourself how you feel. Take a quiet moment to go through what you're feeling and process everything that's happened. Once you do, you'll be able to see what you could have done differently and/or what you'll change the next time. Understand what's in your control and what isn't. Maybe there was nothing you could have done. I'm not going to give you the fluffy advice that you have to embrace rejection and seek it out. Rejection is bound to happen but it can be avoided in certain situations. Have a plan to deal with it emotionally and practically will help your business in the long run.

2. Envy

Social media and the Internet allow us to instantly witness the success of other entrepreneurs. As entrepreneurs, we're happy but, if we're very honest, the human side of us gets a little envious. We want that win for our business. We might even think negative thoughts about how they achieved that success. Envy is a very real struggle. Be honest about it but don't allow into your life. Envy will take you down the wrong path and distract you from what will help you achieve success. Acknowledge them and quickly get refocused on your "why." Don't let envy distract your from what you're doing about you and who your business serves.

3. Loneliness

An entrepreneur can be lonely at times despite being surrounded by people. It doesn't make sense but it happens often. Sometimes it's hard for people to understand our vision. Sometimes it seems impossible because people are conditioned to what they know. As you chase these big dreams and build your business, you feel like no one gets it and you're alone in this journey. You don't have to be. Even if you are a solopreneur who spends most of your time alone working on projects, there are ways for you to get out into the world and connect with other like-minded entrepreneurs. Don't put yourself on an island. Get out. Join a mastermind group. Go to Starbucks to work. There are many options for you today online and offline.

4. Success

Marianne Williamson has a long quote which starts with “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure." Reaching success is a silent fear and struggle of many entrepreneurs -- especially when most of what you have experienced has been somewhat negative. That feeling of accomplishment and having people respect you and your business terrifies you. It may be different and it may be an experience you have to get used to, but you don't have to struggle with success. Always keep your focus on why you started your business and who you want to help. Stay humble and treat people right.

There are many other struggles you will face as an entrepreneur. Some of these struggles and situations may be out of your control but the important thing to remember is that you have a choice to make. You control your actions and reactions. You don't have to let your emotions and struggles make decisions or run your life- -- you are in control. If you can find a way to handle struggles and overcome, you will build a successful business and accomplish your major life goals.