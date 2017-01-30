Relationships

How to Build and Maintain Strong Relationships

It doesn't happen without effort and consistency.
How to Build and Maintain Strong Relationships
Image credit: shutterstock
  • ---Shares
Lewis Howes
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes
Reader Resource

Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

How do you maintain relationships with busy, important people and continually improve them?

Well, I can tell you this much right up front -- it doesn’t happen without effort and consistency.

The good news is, anyone is capable of doing this if they just practice the right habits and come at it with the right intention.

So in today’s solo round on The School of Greatness, I’m sharing things I rarely talk about -- how I maintain hundreds of quality relationships with people who are incredible influencers.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

More from Lewis Howes

Master Your Day

The Keys to Successful Relationships (And Maintaining Them)

Make Money and Make an Impact with Tim Sykes

Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...

Growth Strategies Networking Relationships Friends
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox