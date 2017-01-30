How to Build and Maintain Strong Relationships

Reader Resource
How do you maintain relationships with busy, important people and continually improve them?
Well, I can tell you this much right up front -- it doesn’t happen without effort and consistency.
The good news is, anyone is capable of doing this if they just practice the right habits and come at it with the right intention.
So in today’s solo round on The School of Greatness, I’m sharing things I rarely talk about -- how I maintain hundreds of quality relationships with people who are incredible influencers.
