Walmart

Wal-Mart Ditches Amazon Prime-Like Service, Reduces Free 2-Day Shipping Requirements

Just spend $35 or more -- no membership needed.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Wal-Mart Ditches Amazon Prime-Like Service, Reduces Free 2-Day Shipping Requirements
Image credit: Walmart
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Starting today, Wal-Mart customers can get free two-day shipping with a minimum purchase of $35 from today.

The new offer covers popular merchandise like baby necessities, pet items, personal care, electronics, food, household essentials, health and beauty products.

It also reduces the minimum purchase requirement from $50 to $35, ensuring more people can take advantage of the promotion. Shoppers, meanwhile, do not need a ShippingPass membership -- the company's $49-per-year Amazon Prime-like service that promises free, unlimited two-day shipping on all Walmart.com orders.

"In today's world of ecommerce, two-day free shipping is table stakes. It no longer makes sense to charge for it," Marc Lore, president and CEO of Wal-Mart U.S. eCommerce, said in a statement. "Two-day free shipping is the first of many moves we will be making to enhance the customer experience and accelerate growth."

Same-day store pickup remains available at more than 4,600 stores, and online grocery pickup is live at 600-plus locations in the U.S., with plans to expand this year.

The retail giant has long had an online presence: In 2012, Wal-Mart launched "Pay With Cash," allowing customers who may not own a debit or credit card to buy goods online and pay with cash in a physical store. Months later, it introduced the "Polaris" search engine to deliver more relevant results.

And as technology got smarter, so did Wal-Mart, which last summer rolled its proprietary mobile payment system out to stores across the country; folks can simply swipe their iOS or Android device at any checkout lane to pay by major credit, debit, pre-paid or Wal-Mart gift card.

The world's largest retailer, meanwhile, in August announced its acquisition of ecommerce company Jet.com for $3 billion -- an effort it hopes will improve its website and woo millennials.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Walmart

15 Crazy Facts About Walmart's History and Where It's Headed Next

Walmart

Walmart Will Soon Have Robots Roaming the Aisles in 50 Stores

Walmart

Walmart Adding 'Pickup Discount' to Online-Only Products