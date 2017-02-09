The 3 Keys to Overcoming Resistance

Reader Resource
When it comes to resistance, there are three layers: excuses, decisions and fear. But there are ways to push past these barriers.
In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, accountability expert Ali Schiller provides strategies to overcome resistance. You need to identify the decision point, choose the barrier and expect to "pay the price."
To help you get past these challenges, Schiller recommends always having an Emergency Response Plan, or a pre-designed agreement you can follow the moment you hit a wall.
Check out her Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download her accompanying worksheet, Emergency Response Plan.
Andrea Huspeni
Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com.
