Act Fast: Great Deals on Dell Laptops, Hard Drives, Tablets and More

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Welcome to TechBargains' weekly deals where they feature the best deals on electronics, computers, TVs and more. Act fast as stock is limited and these discounts will not last.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Intel Core i7-6500U 15.6" 1080p Laptop (8GB/1TB) $549
Take 29 percent off the $769 retail price using coupon code "EXTRA190". The $549 price offers the perfect combination of affordability and performance. This Inspiron 5000 series laptop features a fast Intel Core i7 processor, 1080p full high defnition display, 8GB RAM, Windows 7 Professional (also includes Windows 10 Pro license) and AMD Radeon R5 discrete graphics.
Dell Serial ATA 256GB Internal Solid State Hard Drive + $50 Dell eGift Card $99.99
Effectively priced at $49.99 (eGift Card Adds to Cart, temporarily out of stock but can be still ordered). Solid state drives are an excellent upgrade your laptop or desktop computers since they significantly reduce your computer's loading time for your applications and have no running parts (increased life expectancy of your data). The $50 Dell eGift Card can be used toward items like discounted computers, electronics & accessories, video games and more.
Up to 36 Percent off Amazon Tablets & eReaders Valentine's Sale, starting from $39.99
Looking for a Valentine's gift for that special someone? The best selling 7-inch Fire Tablet features a IPS display (better viewing angles and color reproduction), quad-core processor and starts at an ultra-low $39.99. If they enjoy reading books, the 6-inch Kindle E-Reader is a great portable device due to its glare-free high contrast display that is perfect for reading outside. The Kindle also features a battery that lasts weeks plus Amazon frequently offers discounts on books and magazines daily here.
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells Set (Pair) $239.99
This dumbbell set is $109 less than if you were to buy directly from Bowflex. These space-saving dumbbells eliminate the need to have multiple sets at home due to its selectable weight dial system. All you have to do is rotate the knob on the sides to the desired weight from 2.5lbs to 50lbs. You can better target select muscle groups with a wider range of exercises since you can change your resistance levels on the fly.
Logitech Circle Wireless HD Video Security Camera $149.99
Save $50 from the list price. Unlike most security cameras at this price point, this security camera can be used wirelessly plus it has FREE cloud recording and storage. The camera features a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 hours, 1080p video streaming, night vision, built-in speaker & microphone, mobile alerts and more to better secure your home.
For more great deals go to TechBargains.com
Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.