Ramp Up Your Brand Network with LinkedIn Groups

In order to drive more exposure for your personal brand it’s important to be actively communicating with your connections in order to build a stronger network. With the right strategies in place, your business can attract influencers and potential customers with groups.
LinkedIn is a still a top networking resource for business, and just experienced a major overall of its platform. People in your niche are turning to this social network for information and research. There are several things your brand can start today in order to attract the right connections.
- Get prepared. Be very specific on which groups to join according to your target market. Find out who is influential in each one and the activity level. When creating your own think about the factors that would entice people to join and how your brand can stand out from the rest.
- Choose a logo. One of the many good aspects of LinkedIn groups is the unique branding for each. Choose a logo that is consistent with your website and social accounts that your audience will recognize. Keep your bio and message clear and to the point -- you want to make sure that your followers know exactly what type of group they are joining.
- Help your group move to the top. With over 1.5 billion groups on LinkedIn it may seem impossible to stand out from the rest. But with regular engagement, fresh insights, shares to other social media networks and transparency your brand can build a strong following.
- Don’t go it alone. Once you have gained some traction invite a trusted team or group member to help administrate and share your LinkedIn group. Not only can they assist you in weeding out spam, but tapping into their network will help you build even faster.
LinkedIn is a great place for your personal brand to connect with professionals in your industry as well as attract new leads who show an interest in your knowledge and expertise. With a helpful, and friendly approach and regular publishing of your content your network will attract a loyal following for your brand.