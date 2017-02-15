Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams

Who needs Elvis when you can get married at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas wedding chapel?

If you’re feeling pretty secure in your relationship post-Valentine’s Day, here’s an idea of how to take the next step. It involves a potentially regret-filled trip to Las Vegas, but hear us out.

This week, Taco Bell announced that it is opening a wedding chapel in its flagship Las Vegas Cantina restaurant. You could win the very first Taco Bell wedding by entering its Love and Tacos Contest.

For consideration, couples must create a 30-second Instagram video explaining how Taco Bell has played a role in their love story. The contest ends on Feb. 26, and on March 1, Taco Bell fans will vote for their favorites.

The winning couple will receive six tickets to Las Vegas, catered dinner at the Las Vegas Cantina location, all manner of Taco Bell wedding branded merch -- including a bow tie, garter, T-shirts and champagne flutes -- and a professional photographer or videographer.

After the winning couple says “I do,” they’ll stay in a room at Planet Hollywood, where they’ll have private pool access. They’ll also get a VIP table at Drai’s Nightclub and two tickets to the High Roller ferris wheel at the LINQ Hotel and Casino.

Even if you don’t win the first blessed event at the restaurant, starting later this year, all the romance of a Taco Bell wedding could be yours for a competitive $600 that will get you an ordained officiant, a Taco 12 pack, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a sauce packet bouquet to use during the ceremony.

Based on that language, we don’t think you can keep the bouquet, but you will score a sauce packet garter and tie, along with a couple of “Just Married” T-shirts. Can you feel the love (and queso) in the air?