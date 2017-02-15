Food Businesses

Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams

Who needs Elvis when you can get married at Taco Bell's new Las Vegas wedding chapel?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Taco Bell Wants to Host the Wedding of Your Dreams
Image credit: Taco Bell
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

If you’re feeling pretty secure in your relationship post-Valentine’s Day, here’s an idea of how to take the next step. It involves a potentially regret-filled trip to Las Vegas, but hear us out.

This week, Taco Bell announced that it is opening a wedding chapel in its flagship  Las Vegas Cantina restaurant. You could win the very first Taco Bell wedding by entering its Love and Tacos Contest.

Related: 20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Taco Bell

For consideration, couples must create a 30-second Instagram video explaining how Taco Bell has played a role in their love story. The contest ends on Feb. 26, and on March 1, Taco Bell fans will vote for their favorites.

The winning couple will receive six tickets to Las Vegas, catered dinner at the Las Vegas Cantina location, all manner of Taco Bell wedding branded merch -- including a bow tie, garter, T-shirts and champagne flutes -- and a professional photographer or videographer.

Related: Taco Bell to Have 9,000 U.S. Outlets by the End of 2022

After the winning couple says “I do,” they’ll stay in a room at Planet Hollywood, where they’ll have private pool access. They’ll also get a VIP table at Drai’s Nightclub and two tickets to the High Roller ferris wheel at the LINQ Hotel and Casino.

Even if you don’t win the first blessed event at the restaurant, starting later this year, all the romance of a Taco Bell wedding could be yours for a competitive $600 that will get you an ordained officiant, a Taco 12 pack, a Cinnabon Delights cake and a sauce packet bouquet to use during the ceremony.

Based on that language, we don’t think you can keep the bouquet, but you will score a sauce packet garter and tie, along with a couple of “Just Married” T-shirts. Can you feel the love (and queso) in the air?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Businesses

10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing

Food Businesses

Domino's Sued This Pizza-Maker -- and He's Thrilled

Food Businesses

How This Food Startup Built Its Business by Avoiding Retail