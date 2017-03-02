Human Resources

How a Stronger HR Function Could Have Helped Uber Avoid the Sexual Harassment Scandal

Don't blame HR for Uber's problems.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How a Stronger HR Function Could Have Helped Uber Avoid the Sexual Harassment Scandal
Image credit: Tom Merton | Getty Images
Guest Writer
VP of People and General Counsel at Udemy
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The last few weeks have been rough for Uber. In a blog post that went viral, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler told of being sexually harassed by a manager, disrespected by HR and ultimately blocked from transferring to a different team and advancing in her career at the company. In subsequent reporting, many have pointed a finger at CEO Travis Kalanick’s alleged view of the function of human resources solely as recruiting and hiring, while little attention was paid to employee development, career coaching or manager training.

We on the outside may never know the “real” story, but this should be a cautionary tale for companies with similar attitudes toward HR. Uber wouldn’t be the first aggressive startup to put revenue growth and recruiting above all else, including employee experience and company culture. According to Recode, Uber didn’t even hire a head of HR until it had already hit 500 employees.

Related: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Says He Needs to 'Grow Up' after Video of Argument with a Driver Released

To its credit, Uber is taking action now, including hiring former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder to investigate allegations of sexual discrimination and having Kalanick meet with more than 100 female engineers. However, Silicon Valley is small, and once a company’s reputation is damaged, it’s harder to convince people otherwise.

This highlights the reason companies have to take a strategic view of HR departments instead of only seeing them as mere recruiting centers. I’m really proud that, at Udemy, our team is called Employee Success, not HR or Human Capital Management. That was a very deliberate decision. We don’t just hire people and leave them to fend for themselves; we make employee development and experience top priorities. They’re core to our culture, we have measurable company goals around improving employee engagement, and employees understand we’re invested in their success.

Here are a few ways companies can ensure employees feel valued and avoid having HR issues destroy productive work relationships:

Build a culture of inclusion and take it seriously.

Don’t just pay lip service to the value of diversity; bake it into how you hire, manage and develop people. Accept the reality of unconscious bias and work tirelessly to educate your workforce on what it is and how to overcome it. Support grassroots efforts by your employees that celebrate diversity and inclusion in a way that is authentic to your company.

Related: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Launches Investigation into Sexual Harassment Claims

Train all managers.

Whether they were managers at previous jobs or have just been promoted from within, all new managers need training to understand exactly what your organization expects of them. At Udemy, for example, new and experienced managers alike go through our Learn to Lead program, which explains our talent philosophy and gives specific guidance on things like how to have difficult conversations, coach employees and assume a growth mindset.

Listen and respond.

When ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler spoke out, she ran up against a bureaucracy that seemed designed to marginalize concerns like hers. Employees need to be able to speak candidly about issues and feel confident that steps will be taken to resolve conflicts fairly. Documented policies and processes must be circulated for all to see and applied with consistency and transparency, regardless of who’s involved. Most important, top management must prioritize and champion transparency and open dialog.

Related: What Businesses Can Learn from #DeleteUber

Show zero tolerance for bad behavior.

At Uber, according to Fowler’s account, certain high-performers seemed to act with impunity as long as their contributions could be tied to revenue generation and growth. But at what greater cost? Much has been written about “brilliant jerks,” and why it’s not worth sacrificing effective teamwork and a healthy environment just to appease a few so-called rockstars.

Companies risk their long-term success when they regard workers as replaceable resources instead of assets to be nurtured. By empowering HR to offer employees meaningful support in their career journeys, they can increase engagement and retention and avoid making negative headlines.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Human Resources

When Writing Your Business Plan, Be Sure to Include This

Human Resources

How Google, Facebook and Amazon Handle Office Romances -- and How You Should Too

Human Resources

Don't Shuffle People Into the Wrong Job Just Because They're Already on the Payroll