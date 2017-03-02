Bill Gates Imagines His Team Up With Elon Musk

It’s safe to say that Bill Gates and Elon Musk have a lot on their plates. You know, between the work to end world hunger and putting people in space.
But when Gates took some time this week to participate in his fifth Reddit AMA in conjunction with the release of the Gates Foundation's annual letter, he talked about what a collaboration between the two might look like.
A user asked him, “if you could create a new IP and business with Elon Musk, what would you make happen?” Gates replied that he would want to focus on developing green, consistent energy sources.
“We need clean, reliable cheap energy -- which we don't have. It is too bad the sun doesn't shine all the time and the wind doesn't blow all the time. ... So we need some invention -- perhaps miracle batteries or super safe nuclear or making sun into gasoline directly.”
With the latest Tesla earnings report, we learned that the company is planning for more battery factories and is on track to launch solar roofs after bringing Solar City into its fold last summer, so maybe Gates’s vision isn’t far behind.
Nina Zipkin
Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
