Before You Start 'Chilling,' Netflix Wants to Help You Work Out

There may no longer be a need to feel guilty binge-watching your favorite Netflix shows. The video-streaming company has found a way to get you to work out before you start “Netflix and chilling.”
As part of its “Make It” projects, the company recently released instructions to set up a Netflix-themed personal trainer, which connects to your Netflix account. The device can be created at home, hooks up to your smartphone or tablet through Bluetooth and uses an accelerometer to monitor your workout.
The working out may not be the hardest part of this service -- you’ll likely need to call some tech-savvy friends to help set the device up.
Once it’s all set up, you can indicate the intensity of your workout and start getting your sweat on. If the device finds you falling behind, Netflix will stop playing and one of your favorite characters will jump in with some motivational words. You might hear the cheerful Kimmy Schmidt of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tell you to get back in there or maybe something a little more intense from Narco’s Pablo Escobar.
And if you give up on your workout all together -- no Netflix and chilling for you!
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
