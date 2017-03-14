Events

Reduced Tickets to the Digital Marketing Innovation Summit in NYC

Join senior digital marketers from top companies to improve your business performance and expand your industry connections.
Image credit: Digital Marketing Innovation Summit
Edit note: Entrepreneur is a media partner of the Digital Marketing Innovation Summit. If you would like to attend, use code Entrepreneur200 and save $200 on two-day passes. Register here

One of the most senior events dedicated to digital marketing is Innovation Enterprise’s Digital Marketing Innovation Summit taking place in New York on March 21 and 22.

This year’s focus is all about enhancing your brand communication to improve your reach and return and dives into some key areas of content marketing, SEO strategy, social media marketing, data-based decision making, personalization and more.

Both speakers and attendees include VPs and Heads of Digital Marketing from the likes of Atlanta Hawks, Pinterest, PepsiCo, Microsoft, The Onion, Google, The New York Times, Refinery29, Verizon, Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs and much more. 

Entrepreneur readers can save $200 off two day passes using the code Entrepreneur200. Register here.

Marketing Events Digital Marketing digital strategy Innovation Enterprise
