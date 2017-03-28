Project Grow

Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo

This social media firm hacked its way to 30,000 percent growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Data Reveals What Drives the Perfect Instagram Photo
Image credit: Beautiful Destinations
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A photo may be worth a thousand words, but on social media, it can be worth millions of dollars. “Social-first” creative agency Beautiful Destinations, which has 13.5 million Instagram followers across 180 countries, has helped big-name brands like Marriott Hotels and Mastercard create a “Come visit this place” post. (After being tagged in one of Beautiful Destinations’ photos, one hotel brand saw mentions of its name spike to 800,000 and an immediate 10 percent jump in bookings.) Its team blends millennial adrenaline-junkie photographers, who capture breathtaking images, with data scientists who analyze and predict engagement down to the pixel. That formula goosed Beautiful Destinations’ growth 30,000 percent since 2014. We asked CEO Jeremy Jauncey and chief data scientist Tom Nielsen to unlock a shot of London (above). 

Related: How This Once-Dismissed Fitness Brand Found the Secret to Scale

Analyze

“The internet is full of advice on how to optimize engagement -- like blue images perform better, or faces perform better -- but for large global accounts, those rules have very little impact,” says Nielsen. The data team created its own engagement algorithm by gathering thousands of pictures across social media and analyzing for correlations across millions of parameters. When applied to these photos, it shows “in the London image, the symmetry of the wheel dominates -- you need the reflection as well as the original object to drive high engagement.” 

Related: Patience and Faith Built S'Well Into a $100 Million-Dollar Brand

Engage

The team took hundreds of shots in London, then edited thousands of possibilities -- and every filter, crop or orientation tweak changes the predictions of how the image will perform. The team’s software ranks images by predictive engagement on their social media account, then pre­sents that ranking to clients. “In the end, human judgment decides what to use,” says Jauncey. The highest-performing images sometimes move from social media to print, billboard and TV campaigns.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?