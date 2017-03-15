4 Actions You Can Take Right Now to Improve Your Prospects in Life and Business

Reader Resource
It’s true that entrepreneurship is a long game. Getting rich is not the hard part. Staying rich is. We live in a world of instant gratification but there are things you can do right now to better both yourself and your business. Here are five things you can do right now to get better.
1. Write down short-term and long-term goals.
Everyone needs goals so they have a firm direction. Write down your goals for the next year, the next five years and for the next couple of decades. It takes time to tick them off, but by writing them down you’re in a better position to achieve them. It sounds silly, but all successful entrepreneurs do this for a reason -- it works.
Remember to look back on them and update them as your situation changes. You never know what’s around the corner.
2. Get passionate but spend nothing.
Look up new activities that you can try in your area for a small amount of money. This could be a free concert, free class or just a cheap movie. Participate in different activities so you can find out what you might love. Rotate subjects and see what you can get passionate about.
Passion is essential to entrepreneurship, so that’s why I spend so much time exploring new activities.
3. Get out to talk with new people.
Tour some of your local hangout spots and start talking to people. Make some friends and make some connections. Yes, you might find a new business associate, but you will also broaden your perspective of the world we live in. You’ll come across new attitudes, including some you don’t agree with.
You’ll become better at dealing with and handling people.
4. Get active on social media.
Social media is the world’s forum. You’ll meet people from all over the world, and you’ll be able to boost your brand in the process. Grow your social media accounts and share your thoughts and images from your life. My Timothy Sykes Instagram page is an example of what I do to grow my brand and increase my connections.
To get more help on this you should check out my Wolf Millionaire guide. It’s helped me make thousands from Instagram alone.
These four little additiions to your daily life are lifestyle changes that improve your prospects. You might not see exactly how they help you right now, but when you’re successful you’ll appreciate the role they played.
Timothy Sykes
Timothy Sykes is an entrepreneur and a penny stock expert, trader and advocate. He has been featured on CNN, Fox News, CNBC and more and has spoken at prestigious institutions such as Harvard University. Watch his media appearances and...
