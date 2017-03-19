Inspiring Your Team

How to Write the Perfect Job Ad (Infographic)

To attract top talent, try out these simple tips.
What’s the secret to hiring the perfect candidate? Writing the perfect job ad is a great start. That’s easier said than done, but with a little guidance anyone can up their recruitment game.

To start, it’s important to hook a potential applicant with a short and sweet job title. In the job title, include a term that someone would use to search for the role and mention the level of the role. After you figure out the job title, write a brief -- 40 words or less -- introduction to the job, entailing the function of the job and why a candidate would want to work for the company.

Including essential company details such as the organization’s vision, opportunities for growth and the business’s position in the industry is also vital to constructing a catchy job ad. Other important components are work responsibilities, a detailed description of the ideal candidate, salary range and benefits and instructions on how to apply.

Check out Headway Capital’s infographic below to learn how to craft the perfect job ad.

