18 Science-Backed Sleep Tips to Make You More Productive (Infographic)

Not getting enough sleep can directly impact your stress levels, productivity and mood. To be successful, it’s important that you’re getting a healthy amount of sleep every night.
From challenges at work to issues with relationships, sometimes getting to bed can be difficult. But there are certain things you can do to increase the amount of shut-eye you get every night.
To start, there are some physical hacks to help prep you for a full night of rest. Those include wearing socks to bed, keeping the room at a cool temperature and waking up to natural light. Even painting your walls blue can correlate to a smoother slumber.
To ensure better sleep, make sure you’re getting enough exercise. Even an intense late-night workout won’t disturb your sleep quality. Indulging in a hot bath or eating a small snack before bed can also help you snooze.
But whatever you do, make sure to avoid nicotine, alcohol and caffeine. These things are bound to keep you up.
To learn more ways to boost your sleep, check out Get Voip’s infographic below.
