Uber

Uber President Quits in Response to Controversies

This wasn't the company he thought he joined.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber President Quits in Response to Controversies
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Uber might be on the hunt for a second-in-command to keep its behavior in line, but that isn't stopping one key executive from heading out the door. Recode sources claim that company President Jeff Jones is leaving after having been on the job for less than a year.

Reportedly, the string of controversies in recent weeks were simply too much. Between defying law enforcementsexual harassment allegations, dodgy self-driving claims, the uproar over Trump's economic council and the CEO's outburst, Uber just wasn't the ridesharing outfit Jones thought he was joining in 2016.

Uber wouldn't go into detail about the departure when we reached out, but did confirm it. "We want to thank Jeff for his six months at the company and wish him all the best," the company says. However, the tipsters claim that the search for a COO had nothing to do with Jones's exit.

Uber had poached Jones from Target (where he was the marketing chief) in August. At the time, he was a big coup. He was the ticket to helping Uber both scale its business and (ironically) mend its reputation. He just didn't pan out that way, however, and may have made things worse in an ill-fated driver Q&A where he didn't appear to take complaints seriously. Jones may have meant well, but he apparently got more than he bargained for.

One thing is for sure: so long as the report is accurate, it doesn't look good for Uber. While the firm is increasingly serious about improving its corporate culture, an exit like this would give management candidates the impression that there's a lack of confidence at the top.

UPDATE: Jones is less diplomatic about his move than his former employer. In a statement to Recode, he says that his values and leadership style are "inconsistent with what [he] saw and experienced at Uber," and that he "can no longer continue" at the company.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests