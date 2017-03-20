Now There's a Netflix-Like Service for Cadillacs

If you dream of owning a stable of automobiles but your budget doesn’t really lend itself to the lifestyles of the rich and famous, Cadillac may have a service for you.
Cadillac parent company General Motors wants to offer an option to car enthusiasts who are already spending a few dollars each month on things such as Netflix and Blue Apron. Back in January, GM launched Book by Cadillac, a “luxury vehicle subscription service” that the company says is ideal for drivers that don’t want to “worry about insurance premiums, taxes, maintenance or mileage restrictions and no long-term commitment.”
Since its launch at the beginning of the year, 5,000 people have signed up for Book by Cadillac. It’s currently only available in the New York City area, but the company has plans to expand the program to other parts of the country.
Membership is on a month-to-month basis, and for a one-time fee of $500 then $1500 each month, participants have access to 10 different current-year car models and can swap for a new one up to 18 times during the course of the year.
Users can select a new car through a dedicated app and there is apparently “a concierge who will manage the delivery experience for you, as well as be on hand if you have any questions or issues while driving.”
This isn’t the first time that GM has diversified beyond making and selling cars. Last year, it launched a car-sharing service called Maven
and invested
$500 million in ride-hailing startup Lyft.
