Sleep
Continue to Next Article 18 Science-Backed Sleep Tips to Make You More Productive (Infographic)

18 Science-Backed Sleep Tips to Make You More Productiv...
Continue to Next Article 18 Science-Backed Sleep Tips to Make You More Productive (Infographic)

18 Science-Backed Sleep Tips to Make You More Productiv...

Need a Quick Snooze? A Nap Cafe Has Opened in Tokyo.

This business wants to help you get some zzz's so you can take a break from the chaos.
Need a Quick Snooze? A Nap Cafe Has Opened in Tokyo.
Image credit: Shutterstock
  • ---Shares

Here’s a dream come true -- literally. Whether you need some time off your feet or perhaps a quick regroup during your lunch hour, you can now power nap at a cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district.

In celebration of World Sleep Day, Nescafe and France Bed came together to offer one of the world’s first nap cafes.

Related: Improve Your Sleep -- and Your Life -- With These 8 Tips

For a limited time, Nescafe Harajuku offers customers -- at least one food item is required to nap -- two-hour slumbers on one of France Bed’s $9,000 beds housed in the cafe. To ensure a deep, uninterrupted sleep, a Philips Hue light and Sony headphones accompanies each bed.

Your snooze is capped at two hours and the cafe will bring you a fresh cup of coffee when it’s time to wake up.

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Cafes Sleep Lifestyle naps
Edition: March 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox