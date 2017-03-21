Need a Quick Snooze? A Nap Cafe Has Opened in Tokyo.

Here’s a dream come true -- literally. Whether you need some time off your feet or perhaps a quick regroup during your lunch hour, you can now power nap at a cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district.
In celebration of World Sleep Day, Nescafe and France Bed came together to offer one of the world’s first nap cafes.
For a limited time, Nescafe Harajuku offers customers -- at least one food item is required to nap -- two-hour slumbers on one of France Bed’s $9,000 beds housed in the cafe. To ensure a deep, uninterrupted sleep, a Philips Hue light and Sony headphones accompanies each bed.
Your snooze is capped at two hours and the cafe will bring you a fresh cup of coffee when it’s time to wake up.
