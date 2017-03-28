5 Conferences in 2017 Every Entrepreneur Must Attend

When asked what it takes to be successful, you’ll often hear people say, “It’s all about who you know.” In my experience, it’s about a lot more than that, but knowing the right people can be a huge help. From my early mentors to those I now mentor, I’m thankful for the people who have been a part of my entrepreneurial journey, and I’m always on the lookout to connect with more like-minded guys and gals.
Conferences are excellent for making connections and bringing together entrepreneurs from all over the globe. I’ve been to hundreds of them over the years. Some are better than others, and a few are absolute, must-attend events. There are five such events going on this year and the details are below. Check them out, sign up and make those valuable relationships.
1. ICON (April 25 to 27 in Phoenix, Ariz.)
Interested in meeting “The Profit,” Marcus Lemonis? Be sure to get to this year’s ICON event, created by the folks at Infusionsoft. This event has grown massively over the past few years, and it isn’t just for Infusionsoft customers. ICON brings together thousands of small business owners and marketers to learn, connect and transform their businesses.
In addition to Marcus Lemonis, speakers include Millionaire Mentor Scott Harris, motivator Lisa Nichols and leaders from a wide range of industries. What sets ICON apart from many other conferences are the breakout sessions, which really dig into the nuts and bolts of running and growing a business. This is the best conference for anyone looking to connect with some of the thousands of small business owners in attendance or interested in taking your business to the next level.
2. Collision Conference (May 2 to 4 in New Orleans, La.)
Expected to host over 20,000 attendees from all over the world, Collision Conference is billed as “America’s fastest growing tech conference.” You’ll mix and mingle with CEOs and founders from some of the fastest-growing, most disruptive companies on earth. If your business is tech-related, then you need to go. Whether you’re looking for a co-founder, an investor, or accomplished peers to bounce ideas off, you’ll find who you’re looking for at Collision.
Speakers for Collision Conference include Chris Sacca (Google, Twitter, Uber, etc.) and Alexis Ohanian (founder of Reddit), along with about 500 others, ranging from CMOs and founders to movie stars and NFL icons. There is no shortage of contacts or talent at this event, so mark your calendar.
3. Next Gen Summit (June 2 to 4 in New York, N.Y.)
Next Gen Summit is known as the first conference built for young entrepreneurs, by young entrepreneurs. If you’re a young entrepreneur looking to connect with game-changing talent from around the world, this is your event. You’ll learn from highly successful entrepreneurs and have an opportunity to connect with over 500 like-minded young ‘treps from over 40 countries.
You’ll get a chance to attend fantastic breakout sessions as well as panel discussions with investors, top entrepreneurs, and even politicians. For up-and-comers, this is definitely a can’t-miss event.
4. World Domination Summit (July 11 to 17 in Portland, Ore.)
World Domination Summit (WDS) promises its attendees will “learn from unconventional thinkers, acquire powerful new skills, and go away with an all-new community of friends and supporters.” If you’re in search of a sense of adventure and disruption, this summit is for you. It’s all about pursuing your big dreams and connecting with the people who can help you make it happen. This is not a conference where you just sit and listen. WDS aims to offer an immersive experience that includes hundreds of meetups, adventure activities, dozens of workshops and two huge parties.
Main stage events feature speakers that are bestselling authors, activists, and storytellers that represent the entrepreneur and activist community and strive to keep the conversation interactive.
5. Amplify Live (July 28 to 30 in Las Vegas, Nev.)
Creator Keith Yackey says the Amplify Live event is “an event that every speaker, author, entrepreneur, coach and seminar leader needs to attend.” This information-packed event focuses on providing tools and powerful practices to see immediate success in your business and personal life. If you’re looking for not only business insights, but true inspiration to follow your passion and make your life all it can be, you’ll find it at Amplify Live.
If you’re an action-taker committed to implementing proven tactics, then this event is definitely for you. The information presented by people who are actually doing it is what makes this a true must-attend event.
There are quite a few awesome entrepreneurial events going on every year. The above list is just a small subset of my favorites, so if you can't make some of them don't worry -- just make sure you take advantage of the summits or conferences you can attend. See you out on the road!
