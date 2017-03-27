The Importance of Understanding Your Energy

This week I did something I've dreamed about for years ... I was a guest on The Ellen Show. Yes, Ellen DeGeneres, the queen of dancing and laughter and amazing TV.
I remember years ago watching her show and thinking about how one day it would be amazing to tell her my story.
And it finally happened. It was awesome. And exhausting. Not because actually being on the show was hard (it was great), but because I’ve spent so much time and energy preparing for this opportunity and now it’s over.
It reminds me of how I used to handle huge sports games. Thankfully I’ve evolved and learned to manage my energy and honor the moment.
So I wanted to share the perspective I got today from realizing that managing my energy is one of the best skills I’ve been able to develop. And so can you.
With lots of gratitude today, here is 5 Minute Friday, Episode 462.
