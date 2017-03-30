6 Ways to Write a Bestseller (And Build Your Brand)

One of the easiest ways to write a bestseller is to write for your audience. You shouldn’t be writing for everybody.
Rather, write for the group you know the best. Deliver an incredible book that will resonate deeply with your audience members and their struggles. Write passionately about the world you know.
Outspoken and popular entrepreneur/speaker Gary Vaynerchuk says, “I'm pretty good at sticking to what I know. You don't see me social-commentating on healthcare or presidential debates. I talk about what I know because I'm petrified of being wrong.”
Action steps:
- Before writing your book, poll your audience members about what struggles they encounter.
- When you write your book, speak directly to those struggles. You may even want to include some stories.
- Present your book as the answer to these problems.
5. Think bigger. Much bigger.
Consider creating something much bigger than just a book. A book is great, but to really get momentum, you may want a much larger vision. Write a book, but use it to build a business.
For example, if you’re writing about fitness, you could also create fitness videos on YouTube, start a fFacebook itness group and share fitness photos on Instagram. By stacking all this valuable content, you create buzz online and momentum around your book.
A book, in conjunction with other online content, establishes you in people’s minds as the person to come to about a particular topic. This has reshaped the direction of my company Metapress, where we’ve previously focused on online media alone.
Nanton described his own experience in gaining credibility from writing his book: “People that produce television, write major articles, hire speakers -- they want to be able to validate why they turned to you for expertise," Nanton said. "They have two choices: They can promote that you can 'Come see John Doe from down the street,' or, 'You can come see an international best-selling author.”
In other words, a bestselling book transforms you from John Doe into a sought-after expert.
For more advice, check out Michael Hyatt's book Platform and how he subsequently created an entire business around helping people build their own platform.