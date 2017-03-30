SpaceX Will Attempt a History-Setting Launch Tonight. You Can Try to Land a Rocket in This Game While You Wait.

SpaceX aims to make history today. At 6:27 p.m. ET, the company will attempt to launch one of its reusable rockets for the first time.
The rocket in question was the spacecraft that made the company’s first ever successful landing at sea, delivering supplies to the International Space Station and arriving back on earth on a barge in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
You can watch the launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center via the SpaceX livestream.
But while you’re waiting for the main event, here's something to help you pass the time: You can try your hand at landing a Falcon 9 of your own in a new browser game.
A German user of game creation platform Scratch -- which was developed by MIT Media Lab -- built the game to give fellow SpaceX fans a slight sense of the stakes involved in getting a rocket back on the ground again.
Nina Zipkin
Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.
