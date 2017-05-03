Want to Speed Up Your Website? Try These 5 Cloud Server Applications

If you’re looking for a way to boost your website’s page speed and stop losing potential conversions, you should consider a cloud server.
Cloud servers can help your site load faster by using high-performing servers, lightning-fast processors and high-quality solid-state drive (SSD) storage. By going with a cloud server application, you can boost your site’s SEO and customer satisfaction while letting the servers do all the work for you.
Most cloud servers also give you access to customer service resources to solve even your worst mistakes. Using a cloud server allows your hosting to grow with your business and stay secure. Here are five of the best cloud server applications you can use for an improved website.
LCN
If you’re looking for a cloud server application that can give you high-performance hosting options without the high cost, LCN is the best option for you. LCN even offers free pure SSD storage and unlimited traffic at no extra cost.
LCN is great if you’re just looking to try something out. It lets you buy a cloud server risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee and no contract. But, with their scalable servers and standard firewall feature, you’ll probably end up staying for longer.
Server Choice
Server Choice offers its customers cloud hosting, colocation services and PCI compliance to keep your website running smoothly. SSD VPS hosting that’s powered by the cloud.
If you’re wondering what all that gibberish means, it's basically a server equipped with cloud-powered infrastructure and free server management that will speed up your site. It also comes with awesome features like free cPanel license, CentOS and LAMp stack. It even allows manual backups.
Bluehost
With Bluehost, you know you’re going to be working with a company you can trust. It's been in the cloud hosting business since 2003, working with small business owners and individuals, and boasts a variety of packages with plenty of room to upgrade and expand.
Not only is Bluehost reliable, but it has a full set of security features as well. Bluehost also provides its users with a decent amount of flexibility and an unlimited amount of email addresses, MySQL databases, domains and subdomains you can create.
DreamHost
DreamHost boasts a simple and easy-to-use platform that even the most novice of designers won’t be intimidated by. It's been in business since 1997 and has the ability to host everything from small personal blogs to entrepreneur sites.
GreenGeeks
What makes GreenGeeks special is that it can make your website load incredibly fast while also helping out the environment. Its mission is to provide environmentally friendly cloud hosting services -- it's even a certified EPA Green Power partner.
It's a great choice for those concerned about secure cloud hosting as it offers excellent security features, too, and is available in 150 countries. It also has excellent, 24/7 customer service and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Cloud server applications are an excellent way to improve the speed of your business’s website while getting a variety of other features. If you’re looking for a hassle-free and budget-friendly cloud hosting service, try one of these five companies for a faster website.
Nathan Resnick
Nathan Resnick is a serial entrepreneur who currently serves as CEO of Sourcify, a marketplace of the world's top manufacturers. Having brought dozens of products to life, he knows the ins and outs of how to turn ideas into realities.&n...
