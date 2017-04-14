5 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start for as Little as $4,000

As an entrepreneur, you are done working for other people. You want to follow your dreams, set your own goals and dive into projects you are passionate about.
But starting a business can expensive, risky and at times lonely. To mitigate those problems, we did a deep dive into 2017's Franchise 500 List to find opportunities that are affordable, have proven growth potential and provide tremendous support.
Check out this list of five franchises you can start in your area for less than $4,000.
Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 37
Initial investment: $3,985 to $51,605
New franchises in 2017: 375 units (+4.8 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Jan-Pro, a commercial cleaning company offers plenty of flexibility for potential franchises. Whether you want to start a business from home or are looking to set up shop internationally, the company has a plan for you. That flexibility combined with its low franchising fee makes it easier for new investors than almost any other big-name brand.
Stratus Building Solutions
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 71
Initial investment: $3,450 to $64,550
New franchises in 2017: 124 units (+9 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Another commercial cleaner, Stratus Building Solutions also provides two different franchise concepts for added flexibility. You can either become a unit franchise, which is more affordable and often home-based, or a master franchise, overseeing the unit franchises in your exclusive territory. One big difference bjetween the two commercial cleaning companies, though, is that Stratus is not yet as established as Jan-Pro, which means there might be more potential for growth.
Cruise Planners
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 75
Initial investment: $2,095 to $22,867
New franchises in 2017: 361 units (+17.4 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Services Representative and home-based travel agent network, allows travel agents to work from home selling full-service travel packages, including cruises, land-based vacations, travel insurance, car rentals and more. So, if you're a good planner and love travel (but also love working from home), this franchise might be a perfect niche.
Jazzercise Inc.
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 81
Initial investment: $3,530 to $12,900
New franchises in 2017: 181 units (+2.1 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: Jazzercise instructors teach a total-body conditioning program to almost half a million participants each year in the United States and more than 30 other countries. These instructors are trained and certified before becoming franchised. So, if you love fitness, this franchise might be perfect. Otherwise, you'll never get too far.
Dream Vacations
Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Rank: 156
Initial investment: $3,245 to $21,850
New franchises in 2017: 80 units (+7.9 percent)
Why it might be a fit for you: CruiseOne/Dream Vacations franchises sell travel packages, including travel protection, shore excursions, hotels and tours to individuals, couples, families, businesses and groups. The company with by far the fewest franchises, the company has been around since 1991, which means you can be a part of something small and intimate without feeling like you're taking a big risk.