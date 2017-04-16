How Different Leaders, Such as President Trump and Elon Musk, Set Goals (Infographic)

Understanding which leadership style works best for you is vital in reaching success. However, when it comes to goal setting, there are certain things that will help anyone in reaching his or her goals.
To start, writing down goals increases your chances in achieving them by nearly 80 percent, according to goal planning company Weekdone. In addition, sharing your goals with others and measuring your progress weekly are also important.
Although, when it comes to the details, choosing which goal-setting method matches your leadership style can be a little tricky. If you’re an “autocratic leader,” where you make your own decisions, don’t listen to others and trust your gut, then your best goal-setting style is likely setting goals that you believe are right and demanding that others meet them. To the contrary, if you’re a “visionary,” then your goal-setting style is likely setting long-term goals in collaboration with others.
There are a number of different leadership and goal-setting styles. Check out Weekdone’s infographic below to find out what suits you.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
