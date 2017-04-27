5 B2B Growth Hacking Tools for Your Business

All B2B marketers and business owners are on a constant search for ways to grow their company. One of the keys to success for any small company or startup is growth hacking. Growth hacking allows you to find the most effective marketing channels and take advantage of them to connect with your audience and scale your business. Growth hacking tools can measure the performance of your marketing campaigns across different platforms. You can then use the information you gather to find the best ways to engage your audience.
Why focus on growth hacking?
It’s critical for B2B startups and small companies to grow quickly without spending much money, and growth hacking can help you do exactly that. You can gain valuable information about your audience and their purchasing patterns by combining tools that help you measure the efficacy of your digital marketing strategy. Growth hacking encompasses several different tactics to improve your traffic and online visibility. Besides implementing tools to measure your success, you should also:
- Get user feedback, and make adjustments accordingly
- Use testimonials and implement other conversion rate optimization techniques
- Create relevant, shareable content
- Use your email database as a funnel through nurturing campaigns
- Retarget each page and post individually
- Repurpose old content
Growth hacking helps your company grow quickly, but you will have to make changes that resonate with your audience. This can mean anything from offering new products and special promotions to building tailored marketing campaigns. Keep in mind that growth hacking is not intended to be a continuous strategy, but to be a marketing “elevator” that needs to be replaced with a long-term digital marketing strategy.
Top growth hacking tools for B2B companies.
As a B2B marketer, understanding your audience is the key to increasing conversions and growing your company. Technology has allowed B2B companies to build nurturing campaigns, enhance user experience, and analyze consumer behavior to determine which factors influence purchase decisions the most. Many tools are available to help you understand your audience and adjust your efforts to their preferences. To simplify your search, I’ve compiled a list of the top five growth hacking tools that B2B companies can use to grow quickly while reducing costs.
1. Reply.io
Email has remained a solid channel that helps increase engagement, customer experience, and of course, sales. Reply.io
is a sales automation platform that allows you to launch cold email campaigns that feel warm. It also lets you run A/B tests on subject and copies, have auto follow ups sent according to your schedule, set triggered calls and get detailed analytics that help you optimize your outreach. Reply.io is suited for campaigns of all sizes, and can be used for an array of purposes, including but not limited to:
- Outbound Sales
- Inbound Sales
- Account Management
- Business Development
- Fundraising
2. Buzzsumo.com
Buzzsumo.com helps you find relevant and specific content topics and keywords that are more likely to be viewed by customers on social media platforms. With these, you can create relevant content that will engage consumers, urge them to share your content on social media, and increase conversions with strategic CTAs. Buzzsumo is also a great competitor search tool, giving you insights into the competition’s most popular content and details about their performance. All the above will enable you to learn about various strategies and techniques to ensure your content reaches your target audience.
3. Calendly.com
Calendly, a tool that allows you to schedule meetings, can be used in various ways to grow your business. The tool cuts out the need for back-and-forth emails between you, your team, and your customers. Calendly is completely flexible, allowing for one-on-one, group, round robin, and collective meetings where invitees can choose who they'd like to meet with from a team-wide page. Calendly allows businesses to schedule regular meetings with the right people, allowing for efficient business optimization. Additionally, Calendly can be used as a lead generation and sales acceleration tool. You can use it to design a responsive sales cycle that cuts out the numerous inefficient emails and gets more of your leads on the phone, turning them into valued customers.
4. GrowSumo.comGrowSumo
is a community where you can connect with a variety of agencies, review sites, affiliates, influencers, and industry professionals to promote your brand and, in turn, drive more sales. Through GrowSumo, you can setup an affiliate, or reseller program, whereby you:
- Entice them to work with you in exchange for commissions or other incentives
- Follow their progress through the GrowSumo referral links
- Reward influencers with a variety of personalized promotional campaigns
5. Colibri
Colibri.io helps you find new opportunities for brand awareness and visibility online. This tool lets you know when someone mentions your brand, product or in a conversation so you can be there right when you leads or customers need it. You can win the attention of your potential users, bring more value to your customers’ experience or simply improve your social reach. You can learn a lot seeing your customers’ pain points or your leads’ requests and address them immediately being in the right place and time. Or you could keep track on your competitors brand strategy and awareness figuring out useful insights and trends you could use for your tool.
Growth hacking comes in various shapes and forms. Having the correct tools to organize your team members, use the adequate marketing channels, work with industry professionals, and analyze your competition will give you the best chance of growing your B2B business quickly and efficiently. The five B2B growth hacking tools outlined above will help your startup or small business get to the next level, setting your business up for ultimate success.
Marsha Hunt
Marsha is a Growth Marketing Expert business advisor and speaker with specialism in international marketing.
