The Importance of Having Courage

"The world needs you to share your gifts and go for your dreams. There aren't enough people who have the courage to go for it."
I’ve been thinking about the power of courage lately because I’ve been able to achieve some of my biggest dreams.
These dreams are things like becoming a NYT bestselling author, going on The Ellen Show (twice now!) and playing a sport I love while representing the USA national team.
But none of that would have happened if I hadn’t had the courage to first face my dreams.
It’s not hard to dream big. But it can be really hard to show up when the opportunity comes to make those dreams happen.
"You've got to be willing to risk the chance of looking like a failure."
That’s why I want to talk about why it’s so important to have courage to go for it.
As Walt Disney said, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” I invite you to take courage in Episode 474.
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
