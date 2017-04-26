Uber

Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020

The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020
Image credit: Uber via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Uber is planning an on-demand fleet of electric vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft that will roam cities by 2020, the company announced on Tuesday.

The planes are based on an existing design for the U.S. Department of Defense's X-plane program. Made by Aurora Flight Sciences, the first plane successfully completed a flight test on April 20, and Uber hopes to have 50 of them by 2020 to test its Elevate network of on-demand planes.

 

"The Elevate VTOL network will help improve urban mobility around the world and transform the way we travel," Mark Moore, Uber's Director of Engineering, said in a statement.

The planes, which Uber intends to launch first in Dallas and Dubai, will be summoned using the Uber app, and will cost the company approximately $1.32 per passenger mile to operate, according to Reuters. That's comparable to the costs of the company's existing UberX car service for short distances.

While Aurora works on the plane, Uber plans to start construction of four landing pads for the planes in Dallas next year, Reuters reports.

The company first teased its plans to create urban networks of VTOL aircraft last fall with a 98-page report explaining how it would improve the safety of existing VTOL designs and make them quieter. VTOL has been used in military designs since the 1960s, when the British Harrier jump jet first took off. In addition to Aurora, multiple other companies are working on adapting the technology -- designed for multi-million dollar fighter jets -- to Cessna-sized airplanes for commercial use.

European aerospace giant Airbus has set up shop in Silicon Valley to work on its own VTOL air taxi concept. It hopes to have a full-size prototype before the end of the year and a marketable design by 2020. German startup Lilium, meanwhile, completed a test flight of its prototype this month, which it hopes will one day shuttle passengers short distances -- say, between Manhattan and JFK airport -- for less than $10.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests